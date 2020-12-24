Rockford firefighters rescue dog in house fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford firefighters respond to a house fire on the city's northwest side on Christmas Eve.

Rockford Fire District Chief Bill Nye said when first responders arrived just after 12:30 p.m., they found flames coming from the back of the home on Liberty Drive and Rockwell Street.

According to officials, firefighters were able to rescue a dog. At least one person lives at the home, according to officials, but the person who called 911 does not live there.

The cause of the fire and an estimated loss is under investigation by the Rockford Fire Department.