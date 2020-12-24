Skip to Content

Region 1 drops below 9 percent for its COVID-19 positivity rate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to decrease.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped to 8.8% as of Dec. 21. The last time the region was under 9%? Oct. 7, according to IDPH data.

RELATED: More than 5,000 healthcare workers have been given COVID-19 vaccine in Winnebago County

In a 10-day stretch from Dec. 11-Dec. 21, the region's positivity rate fell from 11.1% down to 8.8%.

Here's a look at the positivity rate for COVID-19 by county in Region 1 as of Dec. 21:

  • Boone: 13.9%
  • Carroll: 5.6%
  • DeKalb: 10.6%
  • Jo Daviess: 5.6%
  • Lee: 3.9%
  • Ogle: 11.1%
  • Stephenson: 7.4%
  • Whiteside: 9.8%
  • Winnebago: 9.3%

Across the state, health officials reported 7,037 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 96 more deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 925,107 cases, including 15,643 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,909 specimens for a total 12,782,980. As of last night, 4,488 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 944 patients were in the ICU and 518 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 17 – December 23, 2020 is 8.9%.

