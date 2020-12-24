Region 1 drops below 9 percent for its COVID-19 positivity rate

Region 1 drops below 9 percent for its COVID-19 positivity rateNew
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to decrease.
According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped to 8.8% as of Dec. 21. The last time the region was under 9%? Oct. 7, according to IDPH data.
RELATED: More than 5,000 healthcare workers have been given COVID-19 vaccine in Winnebago County
In a 10-day stretch from Dec. 11-Dec. 21, the region's positivity rate fell from 11.1% down to 8.8%.
Here's a look at the positivity rate for COVID-19 by county in Region 1 as of Dec. 21:
- Boone: 13.9%
- Carroll: 5.6%
- DeKalb: 10.6%
- Jo Daviess: 5.6%
- Lee: 3.9%
- Ogle: 11.1%
- Stephenson: 7.4%
- Whiteside: 9.8%
- Winnebago: 9.3%
Across the state, health officials reported 7,037 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 96 more deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 925,107 cases, including 15,643 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,909 specimens for a total 12,782,980. As of last night, 4,488 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 944 patients were in the ICU and 518 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 17 – December 23, 2020 is 8.9%.
Coronavirus Resources
- Click here for the latest CDC novel coronavirus resources and links.
- Track the COVID-19 globally using this map tracker here.
- Click here for the latest information from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
- Need to get tested? Here's a list of mobile testing sites provided by the state.
- You can get the latest coverage from 13 WREX here.