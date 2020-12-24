Pearl City throws first ever Christmas parade

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WREX) — A small town in the stateline spreads cheer for all to hear this holiday season. Pearl city held its first ever Christmas parade Wednesday night.

The idea came from the mayor, who thought it would be good for the community to safely celebrate after a long hard year.

More than 70 cars, fire trucks, tractors and more hit the road with lights and music.

Not only did community members laugh and sing, but some donated food and toys for the local pantry.

"This is celebrating our community period. At this time of year, where everything is in chaos, we come together," says Mayor Bob Knoup.

Characters like Buddy the Elf, the Grinch and Santa himself joined in on the holiday fun.