Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie West, an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several ’70s rock anthems including “Mississippi Queen” with the band Mountain, has died. He was 75. His spokesman Steve Karas says West died Wednesday in Palm Coast, Florida. Karas says West died from cardiac arrest after being rushed to the hospital. West battled with health issues in recent years. In 2011, his lower right leg was amputated in a life-saving operation related to his diabetes. Well-known rockers like Gene Simmons and Slash showed support for West on social media a day before his death. Paul Stanley called West a “gentle man and guitar hero” on Twitter.