Lee County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 under 4 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — As the rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to drop across the area, one county is setting the pace.



In the Illinois Department of Public Health's latest report, Lee County's seven-day rolling positivity rate fell below 4% and currently sits at 3.9%, the lowest of any of the 9 counties in Region 1.



The last time Lee County was below 4% for its positivity rate for the virus was in late August, when they were at 3.8% on Aug. 26.



Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the positivity rates as of Dec. 21, according to IDPH:

Boone: 13.9%

Carroll: 5.6%

DeKalb: 10.6%

Jo Daviess: 5.6%

Lee: 3.9%

Ogle: 11.1%

Stephenson: 7.4%

Whiteside: 9.8%

Winnebago: 9.3%

As for the entire region, Region 1 dropped below 9% for its positivity rate for the virus for the first time since Oct. 7.

Across the state, health officials reported 7,037 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 96 more deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 925,107 cases, including 15,643 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,909 specimens for a total 12,782,980. As of last night, 4,488 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 944 patients were in the ICU and 518 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 17 – December 23, 2020 is 8.9%.

