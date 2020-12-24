League of Women Voters delivers pizza to OSF healthcare workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a long year, the League of Women Voters wanted to say thanks to the healthcare heroes.

"It was really time for the community to say to these people 'Thank you. Thank you for being there. We do appreciate you,'" Jo Minor, President of the League of Women Voters Greater Rockford, said.

The League delivered 30 pizzas to staff at OSF on Thursday.

"They really need to know the community supports them," Minor said. "I've talked to so many who said it's so hurtful to go on Facebook to see people who do not believe this is really happening when they deal with life and death every day and they know it's real. This is a way we can do our part to say yes the community knows, the community appreciate."

After being hospitalized for non-COVID-19 issues, Minor saw how hard the staff worked, but she also saw the toll and trauma the pandemic has caused on healthcare workers.

"How do people survive that?," Minor said. "The trauma that these nurses, doctors and staff are going through daily. I don't even fathom. It's going to be with them forever."

The League will deliver pizza to workers at SwedishAmerican and Mercyhealth on New Years Eve.

"There's hope. There's hope for everybody. It's a new year we're coming upon a new way to see things. We're having a vaccine. Hopefully everybody is doing their part and soon we will get back to normal."