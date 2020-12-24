Following record highs Wednesday, winter blast returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Highs Wednesday topped out at a record-breaking 60° in Rockford. The 60° weather is now a distant memory, so hopefully you enjoyed it.

Christmas Eve chill:

Temperatures struggle to make it much above Thursday morning's lows, with highs for Christmas Eve landing below 20°. Wind chills of 0° to 10° through the afternoon are thanks to a northwesterly wind of up to 30 miles per hour.

Temperatures are between 30° and 50° colder across much of the Midwest early Thursday.

On top of the cold weather, a few wind-driven snow flurries could fly. The combination of blustery winds and a light, powdery snowflake could contribute to reduced visibility. Aside from lower visibility, area roadways should remain clear of any ice or snow buildup.

Clouds should gradually clear out overnight as Santa makes his way to the Midwest. It's going to be a cold night for Santa and his beloved reindeer, with wind chills overnight dropping to between 5° and 15° below zero.

Slightly "warmer" and sunny Christmas Day:

If highs in the teens aren't your favorite type of weather, then Friday could be a glimmer of hope for warmer days. Highs Christmas Day top out near 20°. Not exactly what I would call "warm," but slightly better than the forecast high of 17° Christmas Eve.

What a difference a year makes.

A bit more sunshine is likely Friday as well, possibly helping it to look warmer than it will actually feel. Wind chills through Friday afternoon remain in the single digits, but this time above zero.

Significant warm-up for the weekend:

This weekend features much more typical temperatures for this time of year. Highs Saturday under mostly sunny skies warm into the mid-30s, a nearly 15° warm-up from Friday. Sunday could see temperatures close in on 40° before a few showers move in late in the day.

A bitter cold blast visits the Stateline in time for Christmas.

At this time, Sunday's precipitation chances do not look to pose too much of a problem. Over the next 24-hours, a better idea of where exactly snow is most likely should become clearer.

While Sunday might not provide much accumulating snow, the potential for a more significant winter weather event presents itself on Wednesday of next week. Continue to stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts on-air and online as we work to fine-tune those details.