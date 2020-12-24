Chilly weather sticks around for Christmas

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The chilly weather relaxes a little on Christmas Day, but conditions remain brisk for the holiday. Warmer weather returns quickly this weekend.

Cold Christmas:

Last year was the warmest Christmas on record for Rockford. Temperatures almost reached 60 degrees! This year, temperatures will be around 40 degrees colder (and a lot more like the usual weather we get for the holiday).

Christmas Day provides some sunshine, but temperatures are slow to warm.

Temperatures slowly rise throughout the day, and reach the low 20's by the afternoon. Breezy west winds keep brisk wind chills around, but they do get above 0 degrees this time around. Look for the single digits for wind chill values starting in the afternoon and lasting into Friday night.

The pesky scattered flurries dry up by Christmas morning, and the rest of the day stays quiet. We may see some clearing in the clouds. A few peeks of sunshine are possible.

Weekend warm-up:

The Arctic chill disappears quickly over the weekend, but wintry weather lingers regardless.

The weekend is a lot warmer, but snow remains a possibility.

Saturday rises slightly above freezing as the polar air exits. Look for a dry and mostly sunny start to the weekend.

Sunday provides almost fall-like weather as temperatures keep soaring. Look for conditions to warm to around 40 degrees! The warmer air comes with a side effect however: a rain/snow mix is possible Sunday evening.

Light rain turns to light snow by Sunday night.

A storm system responsible for Sunday's warm-up brings in rain by the late afternoon. Cold air sweeps in behind this storm, which switches the rain over to snow by Sunday night. Accumulations look very light and generally under 1". This still could cause slick roads, so watch out for slippery conditions Sunday night.

Cool end to 2020:

The last week of the year stays cooler, and generally in the 20's and 30's. We may see one last storm sneak in before the year wraps up.

Starting Tuesday night, snow showers look possible as a storm sweeps through the region. The weather warms during the storm, so a switch over to rain showers is possible by Wednesday.

A lot may still change with this system, but keep an eye on the middle of next week. Snow, freezing rain, and rain accumulations are all possible right now. Slick roads could be a nuisance by midweek.

After that, we ring in the new year with temperatures in the teens at night and the 20's during the day. The weather should dry out and stay quiet as 2021 arrives.