Carolers spread holiday cheer from outside ICU

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Healthcare workers and patients in the ICU received some holiday cheer on Christmas Eve.

A group of carolers sang outside of the ICU at SwedishAmerican, singing Christmas carols to our heroes and the patients they're serving.

Myra Pollard, who organized the event, says her son is a registered nurse. She says after hearing his experiences, she wanted to let healthcare workers know how much they're appreciated.

"We really do care about what's going on in there," Pollard said. "We care about their lives as well. It's not just that you're healthcare workers, but you're people. And so, as people we care about you."