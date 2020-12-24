Authorities respond to a train derailment in Lee County

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has responded to a train derailment early Thursday morning.



Details on the derailment are limited at this time, but the Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were responding to a train derailment.



According to a 13 WREX viewer, the derailment happened near Rock Island Road, just west of Bloody Gulch Road, but authorities have not confirmed the location.

The Dixon Police Department told 13 News it was a Union Pacific train that derailed and that neither the Dixon Police Department or Lee County Sheriff's Office were needed at the scene.



There's no word on if there's any injuries at this time or what caused the train to derail. 13 News has reached out to Union Pacific for more information on the derailment.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.