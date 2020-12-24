Aqua Illinois helps customers with water bill payments through program

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — Many people in Illinois won't have to worry about losing water at their home due to a missing payment thanks to a local utility company.

Aqua Illinois has given around $800,000 in COVID-19 bill payment assistance relief across the state. The aid came from a program put together to help people financially impacted by COVID-19. Customers can get help toward eventually making payments on their water bill, which can include delaying payments or getting direct relief. Aqua Illinois says it also works with groups like The Salvation Army and United Way to connect people with resources that they need.

"For us, the best way to step up and be a good corporate citizen was to have flexibility with our billing and perhaps direct relief," said Aqua Illinois Northern Area Manager Beth Penesis. "And then again, to always connect people to those organizations that are always there for us in troubled times."

If you are having trouble paying your water bill, you can call Aqua's customer service team for help at 1-877-987-2782.