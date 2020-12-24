Africa CDC: New virus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s top public health official says another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, but further investigation is needed. “It’s a separate lineage from the UK and South Africa,” the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters. He said the Nigeria CDC and the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in that country will be analyzing more samples. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country. The new variant in South Africa now makes up most of the rapidly rising new cases. South Africa’s health minister says there is an “alarming rate of spread” in that country, with more than 14,000 new daily cases and more than 400 new deaths.