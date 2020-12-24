A-Rob returns in must-win game for Bears, must-lose for Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Allen Robinson was the most notable player to leave Jacksonville following its most successful season in nearly two decades. He chose to hit free agency in 2018 instead of re-signing with the team that drafted him 61st overall four years earlier. He landed in Chicago, and the Jaguars have failed repeatedly to really replace him. Robinson returns to face his former team for the first time Sunday. It’s a must-win game for Chicago and essentially a must-lose for Jacksonville, which is in line for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.