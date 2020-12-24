13 WREX airing special Christmas Eve Mass broadcast tonight

(WREX) — If you're looking to attend a special mass on Christmas Eve, 13 WREX has you covered.

13 WREX will be airing a Catholic Mass on Thursday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve night.



The 1-hour, commercial free special broadcast will be from the Diocese of Rockford recorded at St. Peter's Cathedral.



The broadcast airs at 10:35 p.m., right after 13 News at 10.



You'll also be able to watch on our website, wrex.com and on the 13 WREX Facebook page.