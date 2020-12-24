13 Heroes: Kathryn Martinez

(WREX) — Wednesday marked day number 5 of 13 WREX recognizing 13 Heroes to end 2020.

Our 5th hero is Kathryn Martinez, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer at FHN in Freeport.



During COVID-19, Kathryn added a new title for the organization as Incident Commander.

Every day, Kathryn makes life saving decisions on how to manage patient care, distribute PPE and manage logistics for FHN's COVID-19 testing.

Kathryn's nominators say it best:

"First and foremost, she models compassion for her FHN team. During emotional times when the nursing team has lost one of their own, she was present to provide a shoulder and prayer for the hurting staff. During times of heightened anxiety and uncertainty, Kathy has been a calming influence. She models this with her choice of words and confident delivery. Also, we can glean wisdom and insight from Kathy's example of strong leadership."

We're still taking nominations for our 13 Heroes Awards. If you have a hero you want to recognize, email us at hero@wrex.com.

You can view all of our holiday-related stories on the 13 WREX Holiday page.