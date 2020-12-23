Young scores 37 as Hawks pound Bulls 124-104 in opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Trae Young scored 37 points and the revamped Atlanta Hawks pounded Chicago 124-104, spoiling Billy Donovan’s debut as Bulls coach. Atlanta shot 54% (43 for 80) from the field and had seven players score in double figures. Cam Reddish had 15 points, and John Collins finished with 14. Looking for its first playoff berth since 2017, the Hawks signed Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn during free agency. Rondo and Dunn were held out on opening night, but Bogdanovic had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Gallinari scored 13.