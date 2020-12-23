Winnebago County Animal Services receives grant to help homeless pets

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Animal Services received a $40,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets for adoption and to ensure they are ready for their forever homes, according to the shelter.

WCAS said it will use the money to fund veterinary services, including spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations, and necessary supplies to prepare hundreds of cats and kittens for adoption at PetSmart locations across southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

In 2019, WCAS said it saw more than 1,200 cats and kittens go through adoption and over 35 percent of those took place at PetSmart Adoption Center locations. According to the shelter, cats and kittens adopted through PetSmart are adopted more quickly than if they had remained at the shelter. The shelter said the grant will help save the lives of 375 cats and kittens.

“Our PetSmart adoptions program has grown from one location to six in the past couple years and together we’re helping literally hundreds of pets go home to new families every year,” said Brett Frazier, Administrator of Winnebago County Animal Services. “Thanks to the impact of this amazing gift from PetSmart Charities we’re able to continue to change the lives of cats and kittens who were lost or homeless here in Winnebago County.”

“Winnebago Animal Services has saved the lives of countless cats and kittens and continues to be an invaluable resource for the local pet community,” said Heidi Fulcher, associate relationship manager at

PetSmart Charities. “By providing complete health and wellness care, even more of these pets will get the opportunity to go to loving homes, especially for the holidays.”