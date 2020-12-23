Wind & showers could bring a few slick spots as temperatures plunge

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A powerful cold front is set to bring a return to bitter cold weather. Before temperatures plummet, gusty winds could lead to wind-whipped showers.

Midweek brings wind, rain:

An approaching cold front is soon to bring the chance for showers to the Stateline. Ahead of this cold front, gusty winds return. Wind gusts to 45 miles per hour have lead to the issuance of a wind advisory, which remains in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Make sure any outdoor holiday decorations are well-secured before leaving for work or to run errands Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds are likely in the Stateline through midweek.

Winds aren't the only story of the day. Rain chances return to the forecast along the potent cold front. Aside from a stray shower early Wednesday, the best chance for rain holds off until the afternoon hours. The main cold front looks to move through the region between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., which happens to coincide with the greatest chance for rain.

If any standing water remains on the roads as temperatures plummet Wednesday night, slick spots could develop. This is called a "flash freeze" and during the winter months, it can catch drivers off guard. With winds remaining elevated overnight Wednesday into Thursday, most roadways should dry out quickly. Widespread icy roads aren't likely through early Thursday, though some patchy areas cannot be ruled out.

Dropping temperatures soon to come:

The coldest air of the season moves in just in time for Christmas Eve. By early Thursday, temperatures fall into the teens. Wind chills, as gusts persist to around 40 miles per hour, fall below zero for the first time this season early Thursday.

Highs Christmas Eve afternoon only climb into the mid-teens, which is well below-average. Wind chills through the day hover near zero and could occasionally dip below-zero.

Wind chills Thursday afternoon remain below zero.

Christmas Eve could also feature the potential for a few light snow showers, as colder air tries to squeeze any moisture out of the sky. If this does occur, don't expect accumulations.