Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 4:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph expected. A few gusts to 55 mph are possible this

afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are

expected this evening.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, north

central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 4 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

could compromise some outdoor tent structures. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result. Difficult

travel is expected for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts may briefly diminish late this

afternoon before increasing again this evening with the arrival

of a powerful cold front and sharply falling temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

