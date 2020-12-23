Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 4:00 AM CST

Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 4:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected. A few gusts to 55 mph are possible this
afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are
expected this evening.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, north
central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 4 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
could compromise some outdoor tent structures. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result. Difficult
travel is expected for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts may briefly diminish late this
afternoon before increasing again this evening with the arrival
of a powerful cold front and sharply falling temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
