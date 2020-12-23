Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected this morning, with a few gusts to around 50 mph
possible. West to northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45
mph this afternoon and evening.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts may briefly diminish late this
morning and early this afternoon, but should increase once again
by mid afternoon through this evening in the wake of a strong
cold front. The brisk winds could lead to periods of reduced
visibilities with any snowfall tonight. In addition, the winds
combined with the sharply colder temperatures will result in
very cold wind chills around zero to 15 below zero by daybreak
Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&