Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected this morning, with a few gusts to around 50 mph

possible. West to northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45

mph this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,

northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and

west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts may briefly diminish late this

morning and early this afternoon, but should increase once again

by mid afternoon through this evening in the wake of a strong

cold front. The brisk winds could lead to periods of reduced

visibilities with any snowfall tonight. In addition, the winds

combined with the sharply colder temperatures will result in

very cold wind chills around zero to 15 below zero by daybreak

Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&