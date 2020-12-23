Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookfield East 72, Franklin 69, OT
Kimberly 83, Pewaukee 72
Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Ozaukee 56
Neenah 78, Kaukauna 43
New Berlin Eisenhower 99, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 65
Notre Dame 90, Lourdes Academy 70
Oak Creek 51, Milwaukee Lutheran 50
Saint Thomas More 56, Saint Francis 54
The Prairie School 70, Martin Luther 56
Whitnall 60, Wauwatosa West 56
Wrightstown 57, Little Chute 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dominican vs. Racine St. Catherine’s, ppd.
Rice Lake vs. River Falls, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blair-Taylor 50, Mondovi 42
Catholic Memorial 74, Grafton 61
Cudahy 54, Saint Francis 24
Denmark 60, Marinette 49
Martin Luther 74, The Prairie School 41
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Union Grove 45
