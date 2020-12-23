Skip to Content

Watch live: Governor Pritzker to provide COVID-19 update today

9:15 am Top StoriesCoronavirus
Pritzker Coronavirus Option 2 Web Pic

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be providing an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The update will begin at 12 p.m. and will be held virtually.

Last Friday, the governor announced he'll no longer be doing daily press briefings as the COVID-19 numbers in the state have began to improve.

13 WREX will carry the press conference live on our Facebook page and provide a full recap of the press conference on 13 News at 5 and 6.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

More Stories

Skip to content