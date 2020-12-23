Watch live: Governor Pritzker to provide COVID-19 update today

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be providing an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.



The update will begin at 12 p.m. and will be held virtually.

Last Friday, the governor announced he'll no longer be doing daily press briefings as the COVID-19 numbers in the state have began to improve.

13 WREX will carry the press conference live on our Facebook page and provide a full recap of the press conference on 13 News at 5 and 6.