Watch live: Governor Pritzker to provide COVID-19 update today
CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be providing an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The update will begin at 12 p.m. and will be held virtually.
Last Friday, the governor announced he'll no longer be doing daily press briefings as the COVID-19 numbers in the state have began to improve.
