Violent crash kills 5, splits vehicle in half in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Five people were killed Tuesday night when a car barreled into another vehicle in Yonkers, splitting one of them in half, police said. The driver of one of the cars was killed along with four men in the other vehicle. WNBC-TV reported that friends described the men as recent high school graduates. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Riverdale Avenue near Culver Street in the city’s Ludlow Park neighborhood. Wreckage was strewn across three blocks, and one of the streets was closed for more than eight hours.