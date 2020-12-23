Violence a threat ahead of Central African Republic’s vote

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Violence threatens Central African Republic’s presidential and legislative elections on Sunday, and some opposition candidates have pulled out of the race amid growing insecurity. President Faustin Archange Touadera and his party say the vote will go ahead after government forces clashed with rebels in recent days as the United Nations’ peacekeeping force tried to prevent a blockade of the capital. Russia and Rwanda have sent in forces to help with security. Experts warn of a strong chance of further violence if the opposition doesn’t accept the election results. Some opposition candidates have dropped out, citing the violence.