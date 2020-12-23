UPS driver dies after assault; search underway for suspect

WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A UPS truck driver died after an assault in Connecticut, and authorities are searching for a suspect. Authorities said in a news release that troopers initially responded to a call Tuesday evening about an accident involving a UPS truck in Watertown. They found the driver had been assaulted, and medics took him to a hospital, where he died. The nature of his injuries wasn’t clear, nor was a motive for the assault. Connecticut State Police did not identify the driver. Authorities are searching for Elijah David Bertrand, who they say is 19-years-old.