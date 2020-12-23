Turkish court convicts exiled journalist Can Dundar

ZEYNEP BILGINSOY (AP) — A Turkish court has convicted Can Dundar, an exiled journalist, on espionage and terror-related charges for a news report. The court in Istanbul on Wednesday found Dundar guilty of “obtaining secret documents for espionage” and “aiding a terrorist organization,” sentencing him to a total of 27 1/2 years in prison. Dundar, the former editor-in-chief of opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet, was on trial for a 2015 story accusing Turkey’s intelligence service of illegally sending weapons to Syria. Dundar left for Germany in 2016 and was being tried in absentia.