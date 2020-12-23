Rockford police need your help finding a first degree murder suspect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police are asking for your help in finding a murder suspect.



David Cooper, 31, of Rockford, is wanted on first degree murder charges, according to police.



Police say on Sept. 26, officers responded to the 1500 block of Rock St. for reports of shots fired around 4 a.m.



When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.



Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.



After an investigation, authorities identified Cooper as the suspect. If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of David Cooper, you're being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at (815)-966-7867 or Crime Stoppers at (815)-963-7867.