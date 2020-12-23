Q&A: Clooney on ‘Midnight Sky’ and his twilight as an actor

NEW YORK (AP) — George Clooney directs and stars in The Midnight Sky,” an apocalyptic sci-fi drama with some striking solitude. A thickly bearded Clooney plays an astronomer with terminal cancer living at the Barbeau Observatory in the Arctic Circle. It’s 2049. When cataclysm covers the globe, he and a young, unspeaking girl (Caoilinn Springall) are potentially all that remains, along with the crew of a returning expedition to a Jupiter moon. “The Midnight Sky,” based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel “Good Morning, Midnight,” is Clooney’s seventh film as director and his biggest scaled production yet. The film debuts Wednesday on Netflix.