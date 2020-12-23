Politicians and vaccines: Set an example or cut in line?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Politicians are getting first crack at the coronavirus vaccine. While some members of Congress and governors are hustling to get in the initial round of shots, others say they’ll wait their turn. For some, there are practical imperatives for getting vaccinated early: their own risk factors, ensuring continuity at the highest reaches of the U.S. government and helping build public confidence in the vaccine. But there are also tricky optics for politicians to navigate, particularly with supplies of the vaccines still exceedingly limited and millions of elderly Americans and essential workers weeks away from being inoculated.