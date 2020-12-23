Ohio: Probe of fatal shooting by police seeks ‘whole truth’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general says his office’s investigation of the fatal police shooting of a Black man in Columbus will seek the whole truth. Republican Dave Yost oversees the state agency that handles investigations into shootings by Columbus officers. Yost said Wednesday that the current record of the shooting is incomplete and must be completed with all evidence. Authorities say the man was holding a cellphone when he was shot in a garage early Tuesday morning. The officer activated his body camera only after the shooting. A “look-back” function captured the shooting but without audio. The victim and the officer haven’t been publicly identified.