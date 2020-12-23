Northern Illinois Hospice brings holiday cheer with Jingle Jamming Jeep parade

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two Rockford groups come together to bring holiday lights and sounds on-the-go to seniors across the city.



Northern Illinois Hospice teamed up with Screw City Jeep 815 to create a drive-by parade for senior care facilities in Rockford on Tuesday. The Jingle Jamming Jeep parade featuring dozens of Jeeps decorated for Christmas, covered in lights and festive décor.



Northern Illinois Hospice Administrative Assistant Christina Porto says it's a safe way to make spirits bright for not only the residents, but also frontline staff inside the building.



"Care facilities, the people that are in there, they're locked in there," says Porto. "They can't come out, nobody can go in and see them. They're by themselves all the time and we'd like to just share some happiness with them."



The Jeep parade drove through the parking lots of Peterson Meadows, Cor Mariea, Independence Village and Alpine Fireside.