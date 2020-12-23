Skip to Content

No. 5 Villanova blasts Marquette 85-68 for 6th straight win

8:23 pm

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 22 points and sank six 3-pointers as No. 5 Villanova routed Marquette 85-68 for its sixth consecutive victory. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore had 13 points each and Caleb Daniels added 10 to help the Wildcats overwhelm Marquette. Gillespie shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Marquette was looking to beat a top-10 team for the third time this season after knocking off Wisconsin and Creighton. The Golden Eagles instead lost for the third straight time.

