Murder victims from the weekend identified by coroner’s office

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We now know the name of the two men who were killed in separate shootings this past weekend in Rockford.

The first shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Broadway where police found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Bennie Johnson. The coroner's office says Johnson died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

The second murder happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Teal Lane.



Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a 56-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police say.

The coroner's office has identified that man as Marcus Mayweather, of Rockford.

Rockford police say the two shootings are not related. Both investigations are active an ongoing.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.



