More than 5,000 healthcare workers have been given COVID-19 vaccine in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Healthcare workers in Winnebago County continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



On Wednesday, Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, said 5,146 healthcare workers have already received the vaccine in the county.



Frontline workers are still in the process of receiving their vaccine, according to Dr. Martell.

Next week, CVS and Walgreens will start vaccinating residents and staff inside of long-term care facilities.



Our region will also be receiving the Moderna vaccine by the end of this week, according to Dr. Martell. Despite more vaccines on the way, it'll take a while before everyone get's vaccinated, Dr. Martell said.

"It is a long road ahead, but we are on that journey and in that tunnel and we can see the light. We cant bypass the tunnel, we have to go through that tunnel," Dr. Martell said.

On Wednesday, the health department also announced 171 new cases of the virus along with 7 deaths. The health department has now reported 22,096 cases of the virus and 336 deaths since the pandemic started.

Starting January 2, 2021, the state run COVID-19 testing site at the Illinois College of Medicine campus will be moved to the old K-Mart location on Sandy Hollow.

The state reported 6,762 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 135 more deaths on Wednesday. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 918,070 cases, including 15,547 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,328 specimens for a total 12,688,071. As of last night, 4,593 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 953 patients were in the ICU and 536 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 9.0%.

