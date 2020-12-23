Moldova’s pro-Russian prime minister resigns after protests

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s pro-Russian prime minister has resigned a day before the newly elected pro-Western president takes office. Ion Chicu says he wants to open the way for an early parliamentary election and “bring normalcy” to the impoverished ex-Soviet state of 3.5 million people sandwiched between the Western and Russian spheres of influence. Chicu, who led a pro-Russian government since November 2019, has been facing protests demanding his resignation. The new president can dissolve parliament if the prime minister resigns and there are two failed attempts to find a successor. Moldova’s presidential election in November was seen as a referendum on two divergent visions for the future of the nation.