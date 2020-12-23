Man shot by police after allegedly threatening officers

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Police in a Chicago suburb fatally shot a man brandishing what they believed to be a handgun but was later determined to be a BB gun. Joliet police responded late Tuesday to call of a person threatening to shoot people. Authorities say when police arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Joseph Casten of Naperville brandishing what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun. When Casten allegedly threatened police, he was shot and later died at a hospital. It was later determined Casten’s weapon was a BB gun. Police said an investigation determined Casten was the 911 caller reporting a person making threats.