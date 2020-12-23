Looking at the pandemic through the eyes of healthcare workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nine months may as well be a lifetime.



The COVID-19 pandemic has left its mark on the entire world and will continue to do so well into 2021.



One of the groups most affected by the outbreak has been those in the hospitals taking care of people infected by the virus.



As 2020 comes to a close, healthcare workers across Rockford's major hospitals came together to share their perspectives working directly on the frontlines of a global pandemic.



Here's what they had to say:



What was it like for you when the pandemic first began?



"I think for me the thing I remember most is PPE. Over the last 20 years, if I put on a mask and a gown and gloves in the emergency department, that meant there was something really bad going on. The rare patient with tuberculosis or something along those lines. It was much more common to go into patient's rooms with minimal PPE and that has come 180 degrees."- Dr. Jason Bredankamp, Mercyhealth Department of Emergency Medicine chairman.



"It's been a really hard year. We used to have one of these really sick patients in a pod of eight patients. Now we have eight of these really horribly sick patients in a pod of eight patients. The amount of work that we have to do is just really pretty high to manage these patients and help them get better and get through the process."- Ginger Brichi, SwedishAmerican registered nurse.



What has been the hardest thing about this year?



"Everybody's coming in very very sick. It's not just these covid patients, on top of that we have everyone else that's sick with their traditional ailments. We also still have our patients that are coming in with strokes and heart attacks and everything else. These patients still need care on top of anything else. It's just a lot to manage all of that at the same time."- Ashley Osterberg- OSF Saint Anthoy registered nurse.



"It's a little bit of a struggle because (in the covid unit) you see the worst cases. The general public doesn't get to see that so they don't understand how severe it is or why I'm more reserved and don't see anybody outside of work because of fear of getting someone else sick."- Ashley McCullough, Mercyhealth registered nurse.

What keeps you pushing forward every day?

"It's an overwhelming topic. It's effected so many different aspects of our lives. People like us in healthcare we were actually able to continue to work. We look at other people who have lost their jobs. What a roller coaster ride its been."- Todd Shellhorn, OSF Saint Anthony respiraotry therapist.



"I'm very thankful to have a family to go home to that have been healthy. Thankful that I still have a job when so many people are still unemployed right now. There's a lot of things to be thankful for."- Sara Boxrud, SwedishAmerican respiratory therapist.



Multiple vaccines have been approved and distributed. What are your thoughts?

"It's fantastic. It's a testament to science and scientists around the world and technology. I don't think anyone should be worried about how quickly this vaccine was produced. I have full faith and confidence in the FDA. I will be first in line to get this vaccine. I have been living in constant fear for 8 months so to be this close to the finish line at least as far as vaccination goes is going to be a stress relief like I can't describe."- Dr. Jason Brendankamp.



