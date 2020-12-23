Local doctor shares health tips for men during the pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Reports show that COVID-19 may affect men more than women. Now, a local doctor has tips for men to stay healthy.

Dr. Daniel Sadowski, a Urologist with Rockford Urological Associates has five tips for men. They are:

Have a healthy diet.

Exercise regularly.

Avoid tobacco products.

Get a prostate cancer screening. The general recommendation is for men 55 to 70 years old to get a screening.

Feeling your testicles by yourself to see if you have a hard mass, which could indicate that you have testicular cancer.

"Healthy diet, regular exercise, avoiding smoking that will prevent comorbidities," said Dr. Sadowski. "And what we always hear is that the folks who always fare poorly with the COVID-19 are those with comorbidities. So if you can avoid the comorbidities, then you're going to be doing better if you contract the virus."

Ultimately, Dr. Sadowski says the best way to treat disease is to prevent it.