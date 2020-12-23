Indiana appeals court affirms man’s child neglect sentence

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The state appeals court has affirmed the sentence of a man who broke the wrist of a 5-year-old child in his care at a northwest Indiana day care center. Twenty-four-year-old Mack Arthur Giles III pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent and was sentenced to three years in prison and one year of work-release for roughly treating a child at a Hammond day care center, leaving the youngster with a broken wrist and a bruised shoulder. His appeal argued that his sentence was inappropriate. But The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that the three appellate judges unanimously agreed the evidence justified his prison term.