CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The update comes the same day Illinois reported another 6,762 cases and 135 deaths. More than 15,500 people in the state have died from COVID-19 with 918,070 total known cases. Public health officials renewed their requests for people to limit travel and interactions outside their households during the holidays.