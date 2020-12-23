High winds, flurries, and cold temperatures last through Christmas Eve

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A nearly 50° temperature difference expected from a 12-hour window while wind remains high through the night. Flurries are possible through Christmas Eve, but the main story remains cold through the holiday.

DROPPING FAST:

Temperatures make a sharp decline through the rest of the evening under very windy conditions. Wind speeds will get as high as 45 MPH. This will cause impacts to motorists on the roadways and blow around any unsecured objects. This is why the National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in effect until 4 AM. This will be in conjunction with the decline in temperatures. Lows overnight will drop into the lower teens under mostly cloudy skies. Bundle up! Winds will make it feel like the negative single digits into Christmas Eve morning.

If any standing water remains on the roads as temperatures plummet Wednesday night, slick spots could develop. This is called a "flash freeze" and during the winter months, it can catch drivers off guard. With winds remaining elevated overnight Wednesday into Thursday, most roadways should dry out quickly. Widespread icy roads aren't likely through early Thursday, though some patchy areas cannot be ruled out. Now, what about the snow chances? We will have an opportunity for our low pressure system to squeeze out a few flurries. These flurries should not lead to much accumulation but still, use caution.

PRE-CHRISTMAS SNOW:

The chance for snow will not in there. We will hold on to a chance for flurries through Thursday evening. Some of these showers will feature some light snowfall as well. This will give us a feel for the upcoming Christmas Holiday and pave the way for Santa's arrival. Temperatures will also follow suit and the coldest we have seen this season. Highs only in the middle teens for Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Christmas will trend the same way in temperatures, but snow stays out of the forecast. Sunshine is possible for the jolly holiday.

TO THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND:

Temperatures are "warming" back up into the weekend with highs back in the '30s. However, new signs for showers arrive on Sunday and during the next work week.