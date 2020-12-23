Exposed to COVID-19? Wisconsin’s contact tracing app could let you know

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — Wisconsin launched its contact tracing app on Wednesday to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

If you activate the app, it exchanges anonymous signals with other phones that are near it for at least 15 minutes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. When someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can send an alert to the other phones.

The contact tracing app does not activate automatically. Users have to manually download it or give an iPhone permission to use it.

The app doesn't gather your name, contact information, location or movements or the identity of the people you meet, DHS said.

The app uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology to randomly assign phones and changes every 15 to 20 minutes, according to health officials.

The WI Exposure Notification app is available for free to download from the Google Play Store or to enable in Settings on an iPhone.

"Using the app allows you to get the care you may need sooner and reduces the risk of exposing your family or others in your community," DHS said on its website.

More than 2,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday and another 120 people died.

To learn how to install the WI Exposure Notification app on your phone, visit the Wisconsin DHS website.