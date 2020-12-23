Democrats face a turnout test in Georgia’s Senate runoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Scores of volunteers, civil rights leaders, clergy and celebrities from around the country say they’re pitching in to help Georgians of color prove the voter turnout that narrowly flipped the Peach State from red to blue for President-elect Joe Biden wasn’t a one-time fluke. For Democrats to win control of the Senate, Georgia’s Black communities must vote in the Jan. 5 runoff election by history-making margins for the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Just as control of Congress looms large over the runoff, so does hope for progress on issues, like criminal justice reform, voting rights and economic recovery, that disproportionately impact minority communities in Georgia and across the U.S.