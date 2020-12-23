COVID-19 positivity rate on the verge of dropping below 9 percent in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to decrease in Region 1.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus fell again, dropping to 9.1% as of Dec. 20.

This marks 6 straight days the region has been under 10% and 10 straight days under 12%, according to data on IDPH's website.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25. Governor JB Pritzker issued Tier 3 mitigations go into effect for the entire state on Nov. 20.

The state reported 6,762 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 135 more deaths on Wednesday. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 918,070 cases, including 15,547 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,328 specimens for a total 12,688,071. As of last night, 4,593 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 953 patients were in the ICU and 536 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 9.0%.

