Blackhawks F Nylander could miss season after knee surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander could miss the entire 2021 season because of a knee injury. The 22-year-old Nylander got hurt during the playoffs. Team physician Michael Terry says Nylander rested and then trained conservatively, but symptoms returned when he started to skate again. He had surgery Monday to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. Terry says Nylander is expected to return to hockey-related activities in four to six months.