13 Heroes: Jose Blanco

13 WREX recognized Jose Blanco, a Byron native who is currently stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina working as a medic!

Jose was nominated by his children, Max and Loren, who say he wakes up and goes to work smiling every day and comes home each night with a smile on his face.

Part of Max and Loren's nomination included: "He’s the best daddy there is and we hope we can grow up and be brave and strong just like him."

13 WREX thanks Jose for his service and for being a hero to all of us in 2020!

If you miss any of our hero stories, you can catch them all on the 13 WREX Holiday Page.