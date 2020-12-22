Wisconsin added again to Winnebago County’s travel advisory list

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Wisconsin is back on the travel advisory list for Winnebago County after it was removed earlier this month.



Wisconsin along with Alabama, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia are new to the list.



To view the full list of states on the Winnebago County Health Department's travel advisory list, CLICK HERE.



The health department removed Alaska, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wyoming.



If you travel to the states on the list, you're asked to quarantine for 14 days when you return to Illinois because of COVID-19 concerns.