Via songwriting and freestyling, Jhené Aiko finds her voice

NEW YORK (AP) — Jhené Aiko’s healthy practice of releasing her pain and happiness through songwriting has become her art: It’s how she’s crafted songs over the years that has helped her become an R&B star, with relatable and direct lyrics about love and life and everything in between. She especially hit new heights with “Chilombo,” her gold-selling third album that’s launched four platinum hits. The album is one of the rare R&B projects to stream extremely well during a time where young rappers have dominated the scene. It scored three Grammy nominations, including the coveted album of the year, pitting Aiko against acts like Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Post Malone.